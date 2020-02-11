Delhi Election Results 2020: Will Manish Sisodia lose his seat?

Delhi Election Results latest: According to the latest trends, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia could lose his Patparganj seat as he is trailing with a vote share of 47.75 per cent. BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is leading with a vote share of 49.16 per cent. According to the Election Commission of India official site, Sisodia has got 34,222 votes so far whereas Ravinder Singh Negi has got 35,081 votes.

Meanwhile, the AAP has secured a lead on 56 seats whereas the BJP is a distant second with a lead on 14 seats. The Congress still hasn't been able to recover its lost ground and is at 0 seats. As of now, the Kejriwal-led AAP's vote share is 53 per cent whereas the saffron party's vote share is at 39.2 per cent. The Congress' vote share is a dismal 4.27 per cent as of now.

Apart from Ravinder Singh Negi, Sisodia is also contesting against the Congress' Laxman Rawat. Both Negi and Rawat are first timers. Negi is also the BJP ward president from Patparganj. AAP focussed on issues such as infrastructure, education, women safety, electricity and water during their election campaign. While Patparganj faces real issues of power cuts, waste management and irregular water supply, Sisodia's primary focus point was education and the initiatives taken by the AAP about the same.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the AAP could win 59-68 seats. The best case scenario for the BJP was 11 seats and the worst case was 2.

