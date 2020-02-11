Patparganj Election Results: AAP's Manish Sisodia trails behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 1,427 votes

Delhi Election 2020 results: One of the most significant battles in this year's Delhi assembly elections took place in Patparganj constituency. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is also the education minister is the incumbent MLA from the constituency. Going by the early trends, Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi, by 1427 votes in Patparganj constituency . According to Election Commission of India, Sisodia has received 18,591 votes, so far. On the other hand, BJP's Negi has received total 19,345 votes in Patparganj, after third round of counting.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leading on 57 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 13 seats across Delhi.

Sisodia is contesting against BJP's Ravi Negi and INC's Laxman Rawat. Both Negi and Rawat are first-timers. Ravi Negi is also BJP ward president from Vinod Nagar.

The Deputy CM along with CM Arvind Kejriwal focussed on turning the narrative towards issues like infrastructure, education, women safety, electricity, water during the Delhi Elections 2020 campaign. While power cuts, waste management and irregular water supply are some of the main issues in the constituency, one of Manish Sisodia's primary focuses during the campaigning period was education. Soon after the polls, Sisodia said, "I had a dream five years ago ... I wished that elections in our country would be held on the issue of education. Today I am happy that this dream is coming true. Yesterday, education was the most important issue among the people of Delhi, especially among youth."

Interestingly, the Patparganj assembly constituency falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency that was won by BJP's Gautam Gambhir over AAP's Atishi Marlena during the General Elections 2019.

The Patparganj assembly constituency was formed in 1993. Barring the first time, BJP has never won from this seat. In 1993 Gyan Chand won from Patparganj, followed by three victories for Congress in 1998, 2003 and 2008. The Aam Aadmi Party won from this seat in 2013 and retained it in 2015.

IP Extension Patparganj, West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Mandawali, Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Acharya Niketan, East Vinod Nagar, Kalyanvas, Khichripur Village, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Shashi Garden, Patparganj Village, and Pandav Nagar are the areas that form the Patparganj assembly constituency.

Moreover, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is predicted to comfortably win the Delhi elections with a projected tally of 59-68 seats out of the 70 in total.

