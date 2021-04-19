Delhi lockdown e-pass: How and where to apply; who's eligible, who's exempted

Amidst the surging COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday announced a 6-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 6 am on April 26 to control the spread of infections.

While the movement of people involved in essential services like shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, medicines, among others, banks and insurance offices, petrol pumps, delivery of food, among others, will be allowed, they will need to produce an e-pass. An order from the Delhi government said that District Magistrates will be responsible for the issuance of e-passes.

Here's how to apply for and get the e-pass:

1. Go to the Delhi government's website

2. Click on the link to apply for e-pass

3. Enter your name, contact number, district, among others, and upload a government ID proof

4. Submit a letter from the employer or establishment stating that the person is associated with providing essential services or commodities

5. Click on 'Submit'. Upon submitting the form, an e-pass number will be generated

6. Upon confirmation of the e-pass, the applicant will receive an SMS. The e-pass can be downloaded on the mobile or a hard copy can be taken

The national capital had reported over 25,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. While announcing the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said given the massive surge in cases, the health system might crumble in the coming days. He said the national capital's health system "has been stretched to its limit, is under stress."

Scarcity of hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen have been reported from across Delhi.

