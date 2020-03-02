Delhi Riots: 254 FIRs registered, over 900 people arrested

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Sunday. Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, they said.

According to police, they did not receive any PCR calls of rioting in the last four days. The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, a senior police official said.

