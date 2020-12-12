Don't miss the chance to invest in villages, rural India: PM Modi tells India Inc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged India Inc to invest in India's villages. He said that their investments would open up new doors for Indians residing in rural India. PM Modi was speaking at the 93rd Annual Convention at FICCI. PM Modi added that villages in India are undergoing an exceptional and fast-paced change. He added that the rural India of current times is very ambitious.

"If you today go to rural or semi-rural areas then you will be confronted with an unexpected scenario. You will witness a new hope and a new belief. Today's rural India is undergoing an exceptional change. Did you know that there are more active internet users in rural India than in cities? Did you know that more than half of India's startups are in Tier 2 and 3 cities?" said PM Modi.

He said that Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has helped connect 98 per cent of villages through roads. "What I mean to say is that now village residents are swiftly getting connected with markets, schools and hospitals. The ambitions of rural India are increasingly on the rise. They want socio-economic mobility and the government is trying to fulfill these ambitions," he said.

PM Modi spoke about the newly launched PM-WANI Yojana that aims to establish a public network of Wi-Fi. He said that he believes that villages and small cities would help in the growth of 21st century India. "That's why investors like you should not miss any opportunity to invest in villages and rural India. Your investments will open up new avenues for our brothers and sisters in rural India," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the agricultural sector and said that there used to be multiple obstacles in the agricultural sector and other areas associated with it including agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. "All these obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options & more benefits of technology," said PM Modi.

