DU postpones final year exams for May-June 2021, date sheets to come out soon

The University of Delhi has postponed the Final Year Examinations for May-June 2021 by a week. The exams, which were supposed to begin on June 1, 2021, will now be held from June 7, 2021.

The communique issued by Delhi University dated May 20, 2021 states, "It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the Final Semester/Annual Examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from June 1, 2021 are hereby postponed and the same shall start from June 7, 2021. Accordingly, all the date sheets released for commencement of examinations from May 15, 2021, are hereby withdrawn."

The release added the Delhi University will release new date sheets on their website-- www.du.ac.in and detailed guidelines will be issued soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official DU website for the latest updates regarding the same.

"The new date sheets shall be released soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guidelines regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time," the communique added.

Students and teachers at Delhi University had raised concerns over conducting exams in the midst of the second COVID-19 wave.

"The University must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in-no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment," the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) wrote in its letter to the acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi. The DUTA added in the letter dated April 30 that the acting VC should consider cancelling exams and extending the deadlines for internal assessment submissions.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: RBI approves transfer of Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to Centre