E-file returns clock an all time high of 49 lakh 29 thousand ITRs

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Sunday said that the Income Tax department has made history with a quantum jump in the e-filing of Income-Tax Returns (ITRs) with an all time high record of 49 lakh 29 thousand and 121 ITRs filed in a single day on 31st August 2019.

The IT department has been actively interacting with taxpayers on social media to help them resolve their grievances and e-filing related queries and getting accolades in return.

