Business Today

Everyone's sad on Twitter over Sushma Swaraj's exit as foreign minister!

Swaraj, 66, who underwent a kidney transplant in December 2016, had decided to not contest the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: May 30, 2019  | 19:56 IST
Everyone's sad on Twitter over Sushma Swaraj's exit as foreign minister!
Sushma Swaraj is not in the list of ministers who will be swearing-in today

Twitter users in India are expressing their disappointment over Sushma Swaraj not getting the role of Extern Affairs Minister in the new Modi government. Swaraj is not in the list of ministers who will be swearing-in today. The fact she wouldn't continue as the foreign minister was further confirmed when she sat on the audience row at the swearing-in event. The 66-year-old leader, who underwent a kidney transplant in December 2016, had decided to not contest the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. Swaraj was popular among Twitter users for helping citizens, both in India and abroad, facing problems related to visa and passport, among other issues.

Also Read:Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India

Here's are the reactions to the end of Swaraj's term as the foreign minister:

Also Read:From confidant to possible FinMin: Modi's trust in the astute Amit Shah goes next level

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | Sushma Swaraj to not take oath | Sushma Swaraj not in modi cabinet | modi government | modi cabinet | twitter | BJP | lok sabha election | Modi takes oath as Prime Minister | Modi takes oath
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close