Everyone's sad on Twitter over Sushma Swaraj's exit as foreign minister!

Twitter users in India are expressing their disappointment over Sushma Swaraj not getting the role of Extern Affairs Minister in the new Modi government. Swaraj is not in the list of ministers who will be swearing-in today. The fact she wouldn't continue as the foreign minister was further confirmed when she sat on the audience row at the swearing-in event. The 66-year-old leader, who underwent a kidney transplant in December 2016, had decided to not contest the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. Swaraj was popular among Twitter users for helping citizens, both in India and abroad, facing problems related to visa and passport, among other issues.

Here's are the reactions to the end of Swaraj's term as the foreign minister:

#sushmaswaraj we want you back mem plzz guys do retweet and make it trending so that mem will return - saksham gupta (@Guptasaksham07G) May 29, 2019

#sushmaswaraj will not be part of modi cabinet ð #ModiSarkar2 - Sahil darne (@DSahil_) May 30, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj will not be part of Modi Cabinet. My heart breaks to hear this.#ModiSwearingIn#ModiSarkar2 - Nidhi Taneja (@nidhitaneja0795) May 30, 2019

@SushmaSwaraj not being the minister of External affairs.. India will miss this part and the minister who is comming up for it has to fill in a big feet here a better India #NarendraModi#SwearinginCeremony@BJP4India#sushmaswaraj - Shashank Raj (@shashank_raj19) May 30, 2019

Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had. Hamid Ansari came back from a Pakistani Jail, he & his mother met Sushma ji on his return. Watch. I choked. pic.twitter.com/TVwqUC2Rxe - Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2019

@SushmaSwaraj ma'am we'll miss you as the MEA. One of the best India has witnessed. Thank you for your wonderful job! - BeautifulWorldð®ð³ (@Big23Dreams) May 30, 2019