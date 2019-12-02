From 'false narratives' to 'spreading own impressions', here's how BJP ministers reacted over Rahul Bajaj's 'atmosphere of fear' remarks

BJP ministers have strongly come in support of the Modi government after industrialist Rahul Bajaj's "atmosphere of fear" remarks. On one hand, the Congress party is saying that his sentiments are being shared across the country; the BJP, on the other hand, has said his statements could "hurt national interest". Bajaj at an award function on Saturday in Mumbai had said there was an "atmosphere of fear" and people were afraid to criticise the government and did not have the confidence that the government would appreciate any criticism.

Reacting strongly to Bajaj's statement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was a part of the panel, comprising Home Minister Amit Shah and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, addressed by Bajaj, tweeted later that there's always "a better way to seek an answer than spreading one's own impressions". She also added that such remarks could hurt national interest. "Home Minister @AmitShah answers on how issues raised by Shri Rahul Bajaj were addressed. Questions/criticisms are heard and answered/addressed. Always a better way to seek an answer than spreading one's own impressions which, on gaining traction, can hurt national interest," the Minister said.

Joining Bajaj in raising concerns over the economy, Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said the Modi government didn't want to hear "criticism" and that it should reach out to industry to find solutions. "Hope the govt reaches out to India inc for working out solutions to revive consumption n growth. So far we are all pariahs n govt does not want to hear any criticism of our economy," she tweeted.

Junior minister in the finance ministry, Anurag Thakur said the BJP would never be burdened by "fear of false narratives". "Fact: Mr Bajaj a respected industry leader, stood up and asked his question to HM Sh @AmitShah. Fact: HM answered all aspects of the question. Fact: BJP will continue to welcome constructive criticism & never be burdened by the "fear" of false narratives," he tweeted.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also indirectly accused Bajaj of weaving "fake narratives". He termed such statements as "indiscipline". "There are societies in the world which are governed by fear, but a society where citizens can weave fake narratives & hurl invectives at the govt cannot be classified as one governed by fear, it is a society characterized by a fair dose of indiscipline," he tweeted.

Also read: Rahul Bajaj takes on Amit Shah, says corporates live in fear, can't criticise Modi govt

Meanwhile, Congress has also attacked the Modi government, saying Bajaj's sentiments are shared across the country and that without harmony how can one expect investors to come. The businessman's remarks had come a day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh, delivering his valedictory address at a national conclave on the economy, said many industrialists told him they lived in fear of harassment by government authorities.

Asked about Bajaj's remarks, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters, "What Rahul Bajaj said, is the sentiment shared across the country, across every sector." The atmosphere of this country has been vitiated though it is not beyond repair because the country has some resilience, he said. And if there is no harmony in a society, in a country, in a city, how do you expect investors to come and put their money there. Money only goes where it can thrive, where it can multiply, where it can grow," Khera said.

Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said after ages "someone from the corporate world, all of whom preach a lot to the opposition, has the courage to speak some truth to power". "One of the most famous taglines in the Indian corporate ad industry has been 'You just can't beat a Bajaj'. Amit Shah has discovered that you just can't silence a Bajaj as well. Hamara Bajaj ne band baja diya!" senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Edited by Manoj Sharma with agency inputs