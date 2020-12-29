Farmers' protest: AAP to install Wi-Fi hotspots at Singhu border

The Aam Aadmi Party will install Wi-Fi hotspots at the Singhu border site for the protesting farmers in order to give them internet access. This party would install hotspots at various spots of the Singhu border following demands from the protesters.

Each Wi-Fi hotspot will cover a radius of 100 metre. The farmers had complained of limited internet connectivity in the area.

The decision to plug the farmers with internet connection was taken by farmers' 'sevadar' Arvind Kejriwal, said AAP leader Raghav Chadha. "We want the farmers to stay in touch with their family. We have identified a few spots to install the WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative of Arvind Kejriwal and the party," Chadha said. He added that more such hotspots will be installed if there is more demand.

On Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister asked the Centre to send its ministers for a debate with the farmers. Kejriwal addressed the protesting farmers after joining the Safar-e-Shahadat Kirtan Darbar organised by Punjabi Academy of Delhi government at Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial in memory of the martyrdom of the four Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri Kaur. "Today, through this platform and at such a sacred place, I want to appeal to the central government with folded hands to repeal the agri laws. These are our people, our brothers, sisters, mothers and elders. These are the people of our nation. Listen to them and end their struggle here. How many lives will you take?" Kejriwal had said.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has come out in support of the protesting farmers. He had earlier visited the Singhu border to review the arrangements made for the farmers. The CM had said that the farmers have been betrayed for 70 years by all the leaders and political parties. "The promises of waiving loans and giving employment to farmers' children were never fulfilled. Now, through the farm laws, the government wants to take farming away from farmers and hand it over to big corporates," he had claimed.

Also read: Farmers call for nationwide protest on January 1

Also read: Jio bears the brunt as protesting farmers axe 1,411 telecom towers in Punjab