Farmers take out tractor rally across Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri borders; security beefed up in national capital

Farmers have taken out the tractor rally in Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road, Delhi-UP Ghazipur border and Delhi-Haryana Singhu border today. The routes will cover around 100 kilometres of the national capital. Farmers have said around 2 lakh tractors are likely to partake in the parade.

Though protesting farmer unions have claimed that the tractor rally will enter the national capital only after the official Republic Day parade concludes, farmers have tried to break through the police barricade at Delhi-Haryana's Tikri border and Singhu border. The farmers group which tried to break through the barricades at Singhu border has been identified as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of Punjab. According to Delhi Police, barricades and other security arrangements will be removed after 12 pm so that the farmers can enter Delhi.

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Intelligence, Dependra Pathak said that three routes have been decided for the rally. The tractor rally will enter Delhi via Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points.

From the Singhu border, the rally will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi, KMP Expressway and then return back to Singhu. From Tikri, it will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway and from Ghazipur, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point via Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway.





#WATCH: A large number of farmers, along with their tractors, head towards Delhi, as part of their tractor rally on #RepublicDay today.



Visuals from Singhu Border (Delhi- Haryana). pic.twitter.com/zCe2amWts1 â ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Security measures have been beefed up in the national capital and police barricades have been mounted at locations like Connaught Place, ITO and Yamuna Bridge. Patrolling has been intensified at power substations in Delhi after a threat from the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice to disrupt the city's power supply. Besides this, a temporary wall has also been built to seal the Karnal bypass and prevent any tractor from entering the national capital via the Haryana border. Around 6,000 security personnel and facial recognition systems have also been deployed at vantage points.

