Firing at India-Nepal border in Bihar; one dead, two injured

Firing was reported at the India-Nepal border in Bihar today. According to locals, the firing began from the Nepal side of the border. One person has died and two have been injured during the firing. The incident took place at Mohoba village under Sonbarsa police station area in Bihar's Sitamarhi.

According to DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra, a family was heading to Nepal at 8:40 am on Friday, when they were stopped and asked to return by the border personnel. This led to a verbal altercation after which the Nepal security personnel fired 15 rounds killing one person and injuring two, he said.

"Nepal security personnel fired around 15 rounds out of which 10 were in the air. In the firing, three persons suffered injuries and one succumbed to injuries," said Chandra.

One person has been detained by Nepal security personnel. Chandra said that they were in talks with the officials so that the detainees could be released and matters do not escalate. "Everything happened in Nepal, not on the Indian side," he clarified.

This incident takes place amid escalating tensions between Nepal and India due to the neighbouring country's new map. Nepal officially released its new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as parts of its territory. Nepal has said that its new map that redraws its border with India would be permanent with no room for change, but the country is ready for dialogue with India. "As you have seen recently, Army commanders of India and China sat together to discuss border issues. If that can happen between India and China, then why can't it happen with other countries -- Bangladesh, Nepal," Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali had said.

