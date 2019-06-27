G20 Summit: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi to slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed to slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' in Japan by the Indian diaspora. PM Modi is currently in Japan for the G20 Summit where he will be meeting with prominent world leaders and attend important meetings. This will be PM Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held in the city of Osaka, Japan on June 28-29. Departing for the two-day event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that issues such as "women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism" will be high on his agenda. As the prime minister completed his address to the Indian Diaspora at Hyogo Prefecture Guest House in Kobe (Osaka Bay), Japan, the attendees welcomed him to slogans of "Jai Shri Ram".

Slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" were also raised at the community event after PM Modi was done with his speech. During his address in Kobe, the prime minister called the Indian diaspora as "representatives of India in Japan".

The slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" have been spurring controversy lately as West Bengal chief minister is countering them with her slogans of "Jai Bangla" and "Jai Hind", saying that the saffron party (BJP) has been mixing "religion with politics". Additionally, in a Facebook post, the chief minister further said that slogans like "Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ramji ki, Ram naam satya hai" have religious and social connotations.

