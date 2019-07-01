Govt sets up high-powered committee of chief ministers for reforms in agri-economy

Government has constituted a high-powered committee of chief ministers for transformation of agriculture and raising farmers' income. The nine-member committee, chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will suggest measures to boost agricultural export, raise growth in food processing, attract investments in modern market infrastructure, value chains and logistics.

Chief ministers of Karnataka, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will be the members of the panel, according to an official statement. Agriculture rural development and panchyati raj minister Narendra Singh Tomar and NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand will also be part of the committee.

The committee will suggest modalities for adoption and time bound implementation of agriculture sector reforms and will submit its report within two months of the date of notification.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced setting up a high-level task force for undertaking structural reforms in agriculture, including agricultural production, livestock marketing, contract farming and services, as well as changes to the Essential Commodities Act (ECA).

The panel will examine various provisions of ECA 1955 and will suggest changes in the Act to attract private investments in agricultural marketing and infrastructure.

The committee will also suggest measures to upgrade agri-technology to global standards and improve access of farmers to quality seed, plant propagation material and farm machinery in agriculturally-advanced countries.

