GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to hold presser at 3 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi today. The meeting will be attended by MOS Anurag Thakur, besides finance ministers of states & UTs and senior officers from Union government and states. The Finance Minister will hold a virtual media briefing on the outcome of the meeting later in the day.

1.47 PM: GST cut on two-wheelers back on the table

A GST cut on two-wheelers is back on the table after FM Nirmala Sitharaman said they are not sin product. Motorcycles, scooters and mopeds are in the highest slab of 28% GST right now. A 10% cut to the next slab of 18% will see significant reduction in prices. The sale of two-wheelers has declined by over 60% in first four months of this fiscal so far. Motorcycles are witnessing a faster recovery in sales.

12.05 PM: GST compensation from Centre

The central government had last released GST compensation of Rs 13,806 crore to states for March 2020. The total compensation paid to the states in 2019-20 was Rs 1,65,302 crore whereas the amount of cess collected during the period was Rs 95,444 crore, a shortfall of Rs 70,000 crore.

12.00 PM: What does the GST Act say?

Under the current GST structure, taxes are levied under four slabs -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. The government also charges a cess on luxury, sin and demerit goods on items under the 28 per cent tax slab. The funds collected via this cess are shared with states to meet the revenue shortfall.Since FY16, states are entitled to get 14 per cent hike in revenue for the next five years till 2022, though COVID-19 has badly hit the Centre's coffers. The Centre has been of the view that states can be compensated for the revenue shortfall from compensation cess only.

11.50 AM: None of contention between Centre, states

States have not been compensated since May. The issue of GST compensation has become a bone of contention between the Centre and states, with the government clearly telling the parliamentary standing committee on finance that it's in no position to pay for the GST dues to states as per the current revenue sharing formula as the COVID-19 has severely affected the businesses.

11.40 AM: GST Council may find more ways to raise funds

Even as states and Centre are likely to deliberate on finding ways to fill the compensation gap, some states have called for more say in ways to raise GST collection if the Centre fails to compensate them.

11.30 AM: Will Centre and States find middle path?

With the Central government showing inability to compensate states for revenue losses as per the agreed formula under Goods and Services Tax (GST), the question is whether the two sides can find a middle path between GST and the older tax regime where states had more say on the revenue collected.

11.15 AM: Agendas for 41st GST meeting

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council members in their virtual meeting on Thursday will discuss the crucial single point agenda of compensation to states. The members will discuss ways to address the issue of revenue shortfall, including borrowing from market, as COVID-19 pandemic affects the entire Indian economy.

11. 00 AM: GST Council Meet starts

