Firm gets GST notice to pay up 'Rs 5.9858630140000004'

Faced with a revenue crisis of sorts, the government seems to have become penny-wise, especially when it comes to GST collection. The government is sending notices to taxpayers for dues as low as a few paise.

The government recently clarified that those filing returns after the due dates should also be paying interest on the taxes due and ordered recovery of Rs 46,000 crore as interest from those who filed their returns after the due dates.

Now the taxpayers have been receiving notices asking for payment of interests, which in some cases could be as low as Rs 2 or Rs 6.

In one such notice sent to a brokerage firm, the notice reads: "Records indicate that you have filed your GSTR-3B return for the period 2019-20 after due dates, in which you have not calculated and paid your interest liability under section 50 of the CGST Act, 2017. You are advised to deposit the interest amount of Rs 5.9858630140000004, calculated as per provisions of section 50 of the CGST Act, 2017."

Funnily, the amount has been calculated up to 14 decimal places.

The notice further warns of legal action if the amount is not deposited. "In case the opportunity for voluntary compliance as suggested is not availed, appropriate legal action for recovery of interest due to delayed filing of return shall be initiated," says the notice.

Rajat Mohan, partner in CA firm AMRG & Associates, whose clients also received similar notices, says that the notices seem to have been computer-generated and hence notice for non-payment of dues as low as Rs 6. Nonetheless, he says, his clients will make the payments.

Pritam Mahure, a Pune-based CA, says: "It's unfortunate that taxpayers are expected to invest time in replying these kinds of avoidable notices." One of his clients received notice for payment of a few paise.

