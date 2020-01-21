66 lakh GST returns filed till January 20, says CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said on Tuesday that a total of 65.65 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed for the month of December (2019) till 20th January, 2020.

"A total of 65.65 lakh GSTR-3B for the tax month of December were filed till 20th January 2020 out of which 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed on last day itself, i.e., on 20th January 2020," CBIC said in a press release.

The agency added that a total of 24.66 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed till January 14. It further stated that "further on 15th January 2.66 lakh, on 16th January 4.65 lakh and on 17th January 5.93 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed. In the last three days 8.32 lakh, 6.09 lakh and 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed on 18th, 19th and 20th January respectively."

Also Read: Budget 2020: Date, time, where to watch, what to expect from Modi govt's most challenging budget

CBIC also said in its statement that more than 2 lakh GSTR-3B returns (for the tax month of December) were filed on January 21 (till 12 pm). Thus, the total GSTR-3B returns filed in the month of January totalled 67.70 lakh.

The agency acknowledged that the taxpayers in the past had received OTPs with some time lag owing to delay in the email service provider or local internet issues. However, in order to tackle this issue, CBIC said that the OTPs are being sent simultaneously on the taxpayers' email ids as well as on their registered mobile numbers.

"In order to ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the taxpayer on this account, the OTPs are sent simultaneously on email as well as on registered mobile number so that in case there is a delay in receiving OTP on email, OTP received on mobile phone or vice versa can be used. The taxpayer can use OTP received on any channel for filing their returns," the agency said in its statement.

Also Read:No input tax credit refund for telcos from GST Council, says Sushil Kumar Modi

Also Read: GST returns filing: Tax officials can attach property, freeze your bank account if you don't file on time