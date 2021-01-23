'Honour is ours': PM Modi replies to Brazilian President Bolsonaro on vaccine export

India has supplied two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil. This evoked a response from Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccine export. PM Modi in response to Bolsonaro's tweet said the 'honour is ours'.

President Bolsonaro who has been a COVID-19 skeptic and had earlier made it clear that he won't take the vaccine took to his Twitter to thank PM Modi for the vaccine export.

Bolsonaro's tweet read, "Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!"

In response to this, PM Modi said that India will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Brazil on healthcare.

He tweeted, "The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare."

India dispatched 2 million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the arrival of vaccines. He tweeted images of consignment.





