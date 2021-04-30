How to manage mild COVID-19 at home? Centre issues tips

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India on Friday released 'Home care tips for managing COVID-19'. The Principal Scientific Adviser has curated information and has tabulated a simple visual reference to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home.

The Principal Scientific Adviser has advised people to not panic if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms as the majority of people can manage their infections at home by following a few self-care measures.

The government organisation has listed common symptoms of COVID-19 infection and has recommended that the first sign of experiencing these symptoms, people should isolate themselves at home and begin practising self-care measures. "Do not Self-Medicate. Do not use antibiotics or any supplements as a means of prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Use them only if directed by a doctor," read the Principal Scientific Adviser's guide.

Principal Scientific Adviser has urged people not to worry or become anxious as doing so can interfere with the body's natural immune response to the COVID-19 infection.

"It is important to isolate, rest and keep hydrated, and regularly monitor the patient's blood oxygen levels and temperature and consult a doctor if the fever persists or if oxygen levels fall below SpO2 92%," stated a press release from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser.

The Principal Scientific Adviser has also illustrated the positions that should be followed to improve lung oxygenation if the SpO2 levels fall below 94%. The guide also highlights the importance of keeping the patient's doors and windows open to keep the room well ventilated.

The home care tips further outline the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. "Getting vaccinated will protect you and protect others. People may still get infected after vaccination, however, they generally experience mild to moderate symptoms, and most recover at home," says the guide.

It also reminds people that even after getting vaccinated it is important to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

