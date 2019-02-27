5 killed after IAF Mi-17 chopper crashes in Budgam

At least 5 people were killed Wednesday when an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 chopper crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The accident happened in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at around 10.05 am due to a technical glitch, officials told PTI.

One of the five killed is a local resident identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, while the identity of other four believed to be IAF personnel is yet to be ascertained.

The officials also said that the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.

Tension is palpable at Jammu and Kashmir border with Pakistan amid rising hostilities with the neighboring nation over the recent spate of counter-attacks on each other's territories.

IAF destroyed Pakistani territories considered to be safe havens for the terror camps of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in retaliation to February 14 attack on CRPF troopers in Pulwama.

The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) in response to yesterday's attack by IAF intruded into the Indian airspace today trying to target its military installations in Poonch and Nowshera sectors, but was forced to return by the IAF fighters.