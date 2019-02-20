ICAI CA May Exam 2019: Registration begins; check how to apply, fees, details

Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is accepting applications for the CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations in the month of May. The registration process has started from February 20. The last date for applications is March 12. Candidates can visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org.

The exams will be conducted across 139 exam centres in India as well as five foreign centres.

The CA Foundation course exams will be held on May 10, 12, 14 and 16, while the Intermediate course (IPC) exams under the old scheme will be conducted on May 3, 5, 7, and 9 for Group 1. The exams will be held on May 11, 13 and 15 for Group 2. IPC exams under the new scheme will be conducted on May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for Group 1, while it will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17 for Group 2.

Final course examinations under the old and the new schemes will be held on May 2, 4, 6 and 8 for Group 1 and on May 10, 12, 14, and 16 for Group 2.

The notification says that candidates can pay the fee online by credit or debit cards, RuPay cards and net banking. However, they will be required to pay an additional Rs 600 towards late fee for Indian and Kathmandu centres, while an amount of $10 must be paid for overseas centres if the application is made online from March 12 and up to March 19, 5:30pm.

Interested candidates can apply for the ICAI CA May Exam 2019 in the following steps:

Visit the official website on your desktop

Click on the login tab

Login with your ID and password if you are a returning user

If you are a new user, click on 'New User' and generate user details

Once logged in, click on the link to register

Fill the required details; upload the required documents, photos and signature

Click on submit and download the form for future reference

