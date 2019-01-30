RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: 1.30 lakh vacancies advertised; check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an advertisement for recruitment in the Employment Newspaper. The full notification will soon be released on the website. The advertisement is for 1.30 lakh vacancies, out of which 1,00,000 are for level 1, and the rest are for other categories. The RRB is recruiting for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories and level one posts.

Online registration for RRB NTPC posts will start from February 28, 2019, while the same for paramedical staff will start on March 4. Registration for RRB ministerial and isolated categories posts will start on March 8, while RRB Level-1 post applications will start on March 12.

Candidates can apply for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and other roles under NTPC.

As for the paramedical staff, roles of Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent etc, Posts available under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories include, Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi) and more are up for grabs.

This recruitment is similar in scale with last year's when more than 62,000 vacancies were advertised each for RRB Group C and D posts.

