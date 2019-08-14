Independence Day 2019: Abrogation of Article 370 beneficial for J&K, Ladakh, says President Kovind

Addressing the nation on the eve of India's 73rd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed confidence that the recent changes made in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions.

"I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country," President Kovind said in a message to the nation.

I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions pic.twitter.com/Flo4HsM0P8 - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2019

On August 5, Modi government had announced the removal of some provisions of Article 370 that provided a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The President said that revoking of Article 370 will allow people of J&K to enjoy the constitutional rights, privileges and facilities as the rest of the country, such as progressive, egalitarian laws and provisions related to the Right to Education and Right to Information. He also listed other benefits, including reservations in education and employment and other facilities for traditionally deprived communities, and justice for daughters by abolishing unequal practices such as instant Triple Talaq.

President Kovind, during his address, also appreciated the productive first session of the 17th Lok Sabha as the Parliament passed historic bills this session.

Happy to note that the recently concluded session of Parliament saw lengthy and productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/BdsY8AqiC9 - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2019

"I am happy to note that the recently concluded session of Parliament saw lengthy and productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Many important Bills were passed, in a spirit of cross-party cooperation and constructive debate," the President said.

He also expresses confidence that this is only an indicator of what the coming five years have in store. He also wished that state assemblies will also follow this trend.

The President's address to the nation came in the backdrop of India celebrating its 73th Independence Day on Thursday. Continuing the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the tricolour at the Red Fort and will deliver his speech on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday. This will be his sixth consecutive address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar