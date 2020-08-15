Independence Day 2020: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah wish fellow Indians

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to wish fellow Indians. The Prime Minister is set to give his speech from the Red Fort on Saturday. This year, the celebrations at Red Fort would take place ensuring social distancing and all necessary precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to wish fellow Indians.

"Wishes to all Indians on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media on the eve of Independence Day to commend the armed forces for "selflessly serving the nation". "On the eve of India's Independence Day, I salute the indomitable courage of the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces who are selflessly serving the nation. Their unmatched courage and patriotism has ensured that our country is safe," he said. The Defence Minister said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the welfare of the armed forces.

In his wishes, Amit Shah batted for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. "Let's ensure that we follow through to realise PM Modi's vision of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat by using as many indigenously produced products as we can," he said. He added that the vision of the freedom fighters is now being accomplished by PM Modi.

"The patience and wisdom being demonstrated by all of you in coping with the pandemic has been appreciated all over the world. I am confident that you will continue to maintain caution and act responsibly," stated President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of Independence Day.

I once again congratulate you on the eve of 74th Independence Day. I wish you good health and a bright future.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the only alternative to "coexistence" is "codestruction". "The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction -- Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day," he tweeted.

âThe only alternative to coexistence is codestruction.â Jawaharlal Nehru



