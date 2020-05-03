Coronavirus India: Lockdown guidelines for Red, Green and Orange zones

The lockdown 3.0 is all set to begin on May 4. The government extended the lockdown for two more weeks from May 4 across the country till May 17 amid coronavirus pandemic. This time the government has decided to move to a district-wise zone classification system. India will be divided into 'Red', 'Orange', and 'Green' zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling, the government announced on Friday.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. It was extended till May 3. On Friday, the government announced a further extension of the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there were 130 'Red Zones' in the country with a maximum of 19 in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 14 in Maharashtra, as of May 1. The number of 'Orange Zones' was 284 and 'Green Zones' was 319.

GREEN ZONES: They can be defined as those districts having zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 21 days.

RED ZONES/Hotspot district: Districts with several active cases, high doubling rates of confirmed cases will be classified under Red Zones.

ORANGE ZONES: According to MHA, those zones which are neither red or green will be called Orange Zones.

State governments and union territory administrations are allowed to classify additional districts as Red or Orange Zones. States and UTs, however, cannot lower the zone classification of a district. For example, Green Zones or Orange Zones can be re-classified as Orange Zones or Red Zones, respectively. But, Red Zones or Orange Zones cannot be re-classified as Orange Zones or Green Zones, respectively.

Containment zones:

Containment zones will be demarcated with red zones and orange zones by district administrations by taking into account the factors such as: mapping of cases and contacts, geographical dispersion of cases, and contacts. The boundary of the containment zone could be a residential colony, mohalla, municipal wards, municipal zones, gram panchayat, a cluster of villages, blocks, etc.

ACTIVITIES PROHIBITED IN ALL ZONES:

Domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance, and security purposes permitted by MHA.

All passenger movement by trains.

Inter-state buses for public transport

Metro rail services

Inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons.

All schools, colleges, training institutes, universities

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, will remain shut.

Places of large gatherings like gyms, theatres, malls, bars, religious, social and political gatherings

Marriage related gatherings shall ensure social distancing, and the maximum number of guests allowed shall not be more than 50.

Last rites related gatherings shall ensure social distancing, and the maximum number allowed shall not be more than 20.

Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fines, as may be prescribed by the state and UT local authority.

What is allowed outside containment areas of a Red Zone (with restrictions):

In urban areas-

Movement of people and vehicles for permitted activities, industrial establishments like SEZs, manufacturing of essential goods like drugs, medical devices, manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry, construction (if workers residing on-site).

Standalone shops, shops in neighbourhood and residential complexes (essential and non-essential items), e-commerce activities for essential goods, private offices with 33 per cent strength, operations of homes for senior citizens, children, destitute and others, government offices, and emergency, health, sanitation and security services.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been allowed in the Red Zones which includes print and electronic media, IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security, and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons except for barbers.

In rural areas--

All industrial and construction activities, all shops except in shopping malls, all agriculture, animal husbandry and plantation activities, health services, financial sector including banks, NBFCs, etc., public utilities, courier and postal services, print, electronic media, IT, ITeS, warehouses services by self-employed persons except barbers.

ORANGE ZONE

Permitted activities: All activities permitted in the red zone (outside containment zone), Taxi (driver with 2 passengers only). Inter-district movement of people and vehicles for permitted activities, 4 wheelers with 2 passengers with a driver, pillion riding on 2 wheelers.

Prohibited activities in the orange zone: Inter and intra-districts plying of buses, except those permitted by the MHA.

GREEN ZONES

Permitted activities: All activities allowed except those prohibited throughout the country. Buses and bus depots can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown, which will be in force till May 17. Liquor sale is allowed in Green, Orange, and Red zones if it is a standalone shop and not located in markets or malls. In liquor shops, customers will have to maintain a minimum of six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other, and also ensure that no more than five persons are present at one time at the shop.

OPDs, medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in red, orange, and green zones with social distancing norms during the lockdown.

Those who refuse to comply with any direction with regards to the lockdown guidelines can be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, or with both.

