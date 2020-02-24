India to buy MH-60 Romeo helicopters from US: Key features of this sabmarine hunter

Indian Navy to soon have MH-60 multi-role Romeo Sikorsky helicopters, which will give a boost to its in expanding its role in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This was a long-pending demand of the Indian Navy, which was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) a week ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India.

Trump had already arrived on a two-day visit to India, his first official state visit to India since taking office in 2017. The government-to-government deal, which was cleared on February 19, involves acquisition of 24 MH-60R 24 MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters from the US-based Lockheed Martin group. The MH-60Rs will be purchased directly from the US government under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the US Department of Defence (DoD). The deal to acquire these choppers from the US comes at a cost of $2.6 billion.

The deal was approved by then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in August 2018. The United States Department of State gave its nod in April 2019.

Key features of MH-60 Sikorsky Romeo multi-role helicopter

The MH-60 is designed to hunt down submarines and will add to the strategic depth and combat capability of the Indian Navy.

The fleet will boost the Indian Navy's anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations. It is capable of conducting highly efficient reconnaissance missions.

The MH 60 multi-role Romeo Sikorsky helicopters will replace ageing British-made Sea King helicopters. The first batch of formidable MH-60 Romeo helicopters is scheduled to be delivered by the US manufacturer in two years' time.

The multi-role helicopters will be deployed on warships and will be very effective in keeping the submarine threat posed by the extra-regional Navies, including China and Pakistan, in the Indian Ocean Region.

The MH Romeo Seahawk helicopter is an advanced helicopter and a very potent Air ASW (AASW) platform.

These helicopters will be used in Anti Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti Surface warfare (ASuW), Command and Control, ESM roles besides Search and Rescue (SAR), Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) roles, etc.

The MH-60 helicopters, which are currently deployed with the US Navy, are considered as the most capable naval helicopter available today.

