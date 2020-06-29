Indian, Japanese, Taiwanese activists protest against Xi Jinping's 'dictatorial style of working' in Japan

Several human rights activists, including Indians, Vietnamese and Bhutanese staged a demonstration against China at Hachiko statue on Sunday. The demonstration was against Chinese President Xi Jinping's dictatorial style of working. The protesters demanded the replacement of Jinping with a "responsible leader who shall be democratically elected by the Chinese people".

These protestors raised slogans against Xi's aggressive policies against Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, India, and Bhutan. According to the demonstrators, Jinping has taken several aggressive decisions in the last few years. For instance, his attempts to expand and encroach territories of neighbours, including India, Japan, Vietnam, South China Sea, Philippines, Bhutan, and several other, either by force or through projects such as Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) and One Belt One Road (OROB).

Moreover, Jinping has continued to smother the voices of pro-democracy youth activists in Hong Kong. Additionally, Taiwan was recently denied representation at the World Health Organisation (WHO) at China's behest-even though Taiwan was one of the two countries in South East Asia, other being Vietnam which put forward a counter-strategy to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The protestors said that if the WHO paid heed to the early alarm raised by Taiwanese health authorities regarding COVID-19, the devastation wrought upon by COVID-19 would have been mitigated.

Hence, the protestors alleged that Xi manipulated Chinese communist system to secure himself as a lifelong Chinese President. The protestors demanded that China require a responsible leader who shall be democratically elected by the Chinese people.

Also read: Petrol price hiked by Rs 9.17, diesel Rs 11.14 since June 7; fuel rates cross Rs 80 in Delhi

Also read: 'Preventing shortfall during monsoon,' says govt after order to stock-up LPG creates panic in J&K