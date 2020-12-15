Indian Navy's senior most submariner Srikant passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Indian Navy's senior most submariner, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday morning.

He breathed his last at Base Hospital in the national capital.

Srikant was due to retire on December 31 this year. He was the Director-General of Project Seabird.

Navy veteran and former spokesperson of the Indian Navy, Captain DK Sharma said in a tweet, "Vice Admiral Srikant, AVSM 'Grey Dolphin' of #IndianNavy passes away in harness. Was to superannuate later this month on 31Dec. Prayers for the departed soul and strength to the family for this irreplaceable sudden loss.@indiannavy"

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh expressed his grief at the demise of the submariner.

He said in a tweet, "Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of DG Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant. The MoD and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!"





Vice Admiral Srikant, AVSM 'Grey Dolphin' of #IndianNavy passes away in harness. Was to superannuate later this month on 31Dec. Prayers for the departed soul and strength to the family for this irreplaceable sudden loss.@indiannavy@nitingokhale@anuragbisen@AJS_subdriverpic.twitter.com/BRHLpR1QbV â Captain DK Sharma (@CaptDKS) December 15, 2020