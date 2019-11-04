Business Today

India's gold imports drop 33% in October amid weak festive demand

India imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, down 33% from 57 tonnes a year ago

twitter-logo Reuters   MUMBAI     Last Updated: November 4, 2019  | 14:23 IST
India's gold imports drop 33% in October amid weak festive demand
Gold imports drop 33% in October

India's gold imports fell for a fourth straight month in October from a year ago as near record-high prices dampened buying during key festivals in the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal, a government source said on Monday.

New Delhi imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, down 33% from 57 tonnes a year ago, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, the October imports were at $1.84 billion, slightly higher than last year's $1.76 billion, he added.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Gold | gold import | gold import drops | Gold price crash | Gold price | gold price 2019 | gold price october
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close