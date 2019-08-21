Business Today

Infographic: History of INX Media case that led to arrest of P Chidambaram

INX Media case: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been arrested on charges of money laundering and receiving kickbacks in lieu of illegal FIPB and FDI approvals

New Delhi     Last Updated: August 21, 2019
Shortly before his arrest, P Chidambaram walked into Congress headquarters with a smile on his face. There he addressed the media regarding the charges levelled against him in the INX Media case. Photo credit: PTI

After high-tension drama, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the INX Media case on Wednesday. The veteran Congress leader will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday morning.

Over the past day, Chidambaram lost interim protection against arrest and was labelled as the kingpin behind the INX Media case. Here's a timeline of events under the said case, which eventually led to the arrest of P Chidambaram:

The timeline of INX Media case
