Infographic: History of INX Media case that led to arrest of P Chidambaram

BusinessToday.In
New Delhi Last Updated: August 21, 2019 | 23:19 IST
Shortly before his arrest, P Chidambaram walked into Congress headquarters with a smile on his face. There he addressed the media regarding the charges levelled against him in the INX Media case. Photo credit: PTI
After high-tension drama, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the INX Media case on Wednesday. The veteran Congress leader will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday morning.
Over the past day, Chidambaram lost interim protection against arrest and was labelled as the kingpin behind the INX Media case. Here's a timeline of events under the said case, which eventually led to the arrest of P Chidambaram:
The timeline of INX Media case
ALSO READ:INX Media case: P Chidambaram arrested amid high drama, to appear before CBI court on Thursday