Instagram is passe! New 'anti-selfie' app Poparazzi is the real deal

Are you tired of trying to look perfect while taking selfies, and checking out innumerable filters to post the best pictures on your Instagram account? There is a new app which can be the solution for this problem -- Poparazzi.

Poparazzi is a photo sharing app where users' social profiles are created by their friends. The 'anti-selfie app' does not allow to post one's own pictures. The users can click pictures of their friends and post it on the app.

However, users will remain in control of their photos and can remove any picture of theirs which they don't like. While everyone can take photos on Poparazzi, only users followed by a person can post directly to his/her profile. "All photos posted by users you don't follow will go through an approval process before they show up on your profile," as per the app.

Besides, users have the option to block anyone to prevent them from uploading their picture. "If you block someone on Poparazzi, they will no longer be able to communicate with you through the app. They won't see photos you're in and you won't see photos they're in."

Explaining the idea behind the app, the company, in a Medium post, said, "We built Poparazzi to take away the pressure to be perfect. We did this by not allowing you to post photos of yourself, putting the emphasis where it should've been all along: on the people you're with. On Poparazzi, you are your friend's paparazzi, and they are yours."

Developed by California-based TTYL Inc., the app was launched on Monday. The company claimed that when the app was beta launched a few months ago, it hit 10,000 beta testers in just a few days and its AppStore page quickly racked up over 5,00,000 pre-installs. "Over 1,00,000 photos have been shared on Poparazzi so far, and we're just getting started."

While Poparazzi is currently available only on Apple store, the company is making efforts to come out with Android version as well.

