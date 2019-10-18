INX media case: CBI files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, 13 others

In a big setback for former finance minister P Chidambaram, the CBI has named him in a chargesheet filed in the INX Media case. The CBI chargehseet has named 13 other people. A Delhi special court yesterday sent him to custody under ED till October 24 in the same case. The probe agency had sought 14 days of custody of the former FM. The ED arrested him after interrogation in Tihar jail on Wednesday where he has been lodged since September 5.

Shortly after his arrest, the ED had filed a plea before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar seeking a 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year-old Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram, through his latest tweet posted by his family, slammed the government over the ongoing economic slowdown. He said imports and exports were down, and bank credit had declined, which he said meant thousands of jobs were lost every month and there was no new investment.

I have asked my family to tweet the following on my behalf:



Two more economic indicators for you to draw your own conclusions-



1. Imports are down by 13.9%, exports are down by 6.6%. Meaning, thousands of jobs are lost every month. â P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 17, 2019

The former finance minister said he had asked his family to tweet, giving two more economic indicators for the people to draw their own conclusions. "Imports are down by 13.9%, exports are down by 6.6%. Meaning, thousands of jobs are lost every month. 2. Bank credit declines by Rs. 80,000 crore in five months between March and August 2019. Meaning, there is practically no new investment," he said in the tweets.

