INX Media case: Govt trying to hunt down those who dare to speak truth, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the ruling government over the CBI trying to arrest former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Priyanka Gandhi said the government was trying to hunt down those who dare to "speak truth". The Congress leader said that the party stands by Chidambaram. "An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram Ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down," Tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

She added that the party stands by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences would be. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid also said Wednesday that the CBI action on P Chidambaram is "extremely unfair". Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said India had witnessed "worst kind of virulent vendetta by the Modi government as the BJP runs a police state". "Judge reserves judgement for seven months and delivers it 72 hours before retirement, the CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded," he Tweeted.

Meanwhile, even 12 hours after issuing the notice, Chidambaram remains untraceable. The CBI on Tuesday put up a notice outside Chidambaram's residence in Delhi, giving him two hours to show up. Later, Arshdeep Singh Khurana, P Chidambaram's lawyer, requested the CBI not to take action against Chidambaram before SC hearing on Wednesday.

The Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that the INX media case was a "classic case of money laundering" and it was of the prima facie opinion that his custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation in the matter. Minutes after the high court verdict was pronounced, senior advocate Kapil Sibal reached the Supreme court, seeking an urgent hearing. The Court registry, however, declined to allow the plea.

The former finance minister is being investigated by both the CBI and the ED for allegedly influencing FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearances as the finance minister in the UPA government, and taking bribes through companies linked to his son Karti Chidambaram, who is now an MP.

