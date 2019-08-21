INX Media case Live Updates: CBI, ED to oppose Chidambaram's relief plea in SC

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is facing arrest in the INX Media case after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, has been untraceable after 6.45 pm on Tuesday. The former finance minister is being investigated by both the CBI and the ED for allegedly influencing FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearances as the finance minister in the UPA government, and taking bribes through companies linked to his son Karti Chidambaram, who is now an MP. Both the agencies are still searching for Chidambaram. Meanwhile, Chidambaram's lawyer has requested the CBI not to take any action against the former union minister till the Supreme Court hearing in the case.

9.41 AM: Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid says the CBI action on P Chidambaram "extremely unfair".

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, on being asked 'how do you see the CBI action?': Extremely unfair. #PChidamabarampic.twitter.com/BOM8IQI0M0 â ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

9.28 AM: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala says India has witnesses "worst kind of virulent vendetta by the Modi government as the BJP runs a police state". "Judge reserves judgement for seven months and delivers it 72 hours before retirement, the CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded," he added.

9.21 AM: The CBI and the ED will oppose P Chidambaram's relief plea in the Supreme Court. The Congress leader had approached the top court on Tuesday, requesting for an urgent hearing. The matter is now posted for hearing at 10.30 am today.

8.54 AM: The CBI team leaves Chidambaram's house after failing to find the Congress leader for the third time.

8.48 AM: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt; says 'truth is inconvenient to cowards'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the ruling government at the Centre for hunting down those who dare to speak truth. The leader says the party stand by Chidambaram. "An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," tweeted the Congress leader.

8.42 AM: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea at 10.30 AM

After the Delhi HC turned down his anticipatory bail plea, Chidambaram was also denied urgent hearing by the Supreme Court too. The Congress leader had approached the top court on Tuesday, requesting for an urgent hearing. However, the matter is now posted for hearing at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

8.33 AM: A CBI team has arrived at Chidambaram's residence.

Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Yesterday, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/t2kvpNfxCC â ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

8.31 AM: Chidambaram seeks complaint copy from 63 Moons Technologies

In a separate case, Chidambaram, facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit demanding Rs 10,000 crore in damages filed by 63 moons Technologies, has sought from the company a copy of the plaint and other relevant documents. 63 Moons Technologies filed the suit on June 12 against Chidambaram; K P Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development; Ramesh Abhishek, then Chairman of Forward Market Commission (FMC). It alleged the company was facing continuous "targeted and malafide actions" in the wake of an "engineered payment default crisis" at one of its subsidiaries, National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL). It claimed that probe by multiple agencies did not find any money trail reaching NSEL, 63 moons and its founder Jignesh Shah. However, the group was targeted as part of a "conspiracy" hatched by Chidambaram when he was finance minister, Krishnan and Abhishek, the suit alleged. -- PTI

8.21: What the Delhi High Court said on INX Media case

The Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that the INX media case is a "classic case of money laundering" and it was of the prima facie opinion that his custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation in the matter. Justice Sunil Gaur, who dismissed Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam, said that granting bail in such cases will send wrong message to the society.

8.00 AM: CBI gives Chidambaram two-hour deadline to show up

Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put up a notice outside the residence of P Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/IeEI5IkvGF â ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

The CBI on Tuesday put up a notice outside Chidambaram's residence in Delhi, giving him two-hour to show up. "Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am now investigating under Chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure. You are hereby directed to attend before me within two hours of the receipt of this notice for the purpose of investigation of the case," the notice signed by CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police R Parthasarathy said.

7.30 AM: Chidambaram's lawyer writes to CBI

Arshdeep Singh Khurana, P Chidambaram's lawyer, requests the CBI not to take action against Chidambaram before SC hearing. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours. Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law & had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail (in INX media case). He has been permitted by SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am today. I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then & await the hearing at 10:30 am," says Khurana.

