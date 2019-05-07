INX Media case: SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to US, Germany, Spain this month

The Supreme Court has allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to the US, Germany and Spain in the month of May. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said that this approval to go abroad is subject to compliance of conditions imposed earlier.He has been asked not to alienate any property or close any bank account during the course.

In January, the apex court had granted Karti Chidambaram permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the Secretary General of the Supreme Court.

The top court asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation. Karti is facing criminal charges and is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI.

One of the cases relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister. Karti Chidambaram is the son of former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Earlier this year, Karti Chidambaram was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that this entire case is a political vendetta by the ruling government.

