IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely after several players test COVID-19 positive

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. BCCI suspended the cricket's leading club tournament in the wake of the surging count of coronavirus cases among players and support staff in the last 48 hours. Overall, 29 league games were played during IPL 2021 season. 30th match between RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and KKR (Kolkata Night Riders) was rescheduled to be played on Monday, May 3, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested COVID-19 positive in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble. A bio-bubble is a safe and risk-free environment where all stakeholders such as administrators, players, broadcasters, and officials, etc. reside to avoid any physical contact with the outside world.

On Tuesday, before the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in New Delhi, SRH franchise player Wridhimman Saha tested COVID-19 positive. Spinner Amit Mishra, stationed with Delhi Capitals team in Ahmedabad also tested positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday.



