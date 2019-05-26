JNV Navodaya Result 2019 Class 6 result declared: Check score at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the class 6th result of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2019 exam today on NVS official website--navodaya.nic.in.

The JNVST was conducted to grant admission to class 6th students in 660 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Schools) across the country. The JNVST exam was conducted on April 6, 2019.

How to check JNV Class 6 exam result 2019:

1. Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya --navodaya.nic.in

2. Click on 'JNVST Class 6th Exam Result' link on the homepage.

3. A new page will open, now enter your registration number and other details.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a print out for future reference.

NVS class 6 result 2019 in offline mode

The result can also be checked in offline mode by visiting the offices of the following-

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

District Magistrate

District Education Officer

Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti of the Region.

Besides, candidates who have cleared the JNV Class 6th exam will also be intimated by the principals of respective JNVs through speed post and SMS.

After the results, the parents of the successful candidates will have to submit the admission form to the respective JNVs. The parents will be informed regarding this by the respective JNV authorities across India soon.