Business Today
Loading...

Kakrapar atomic power plant accomplishes criticality; PM Modi calls it 'trailblazer'

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor

twitter-logoPTI | July 22, 2020 | Updated 12:56 IST
Kakrapar atomic power plant accomplishes criticality; PM Modi calls it 'trailblazer'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated nuclear scientists as the Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign. The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," the prime minister tweeted. He said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."

Also read: India Ideas Summit: PM Modi to deliver keynote address on India-US ties amid COVID-19

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Modi | PM Modi | Kakrapar atomic power plant | Kakrapar atomic power plant criticality | Kakrapar atomic power plant Gujarat | Kakrapar atomic power plant 700MW | 700 MW power plant in Gujarat | Make in India | PM Modi
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close