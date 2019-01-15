Kumbh Mela 2019: Tents, hotels to stay if you are booking last minute; check out prices

Kumbh Mela 2019 is underway and will continue till March 4. Spread across 32 sq km, the Kumbh Mela venue at Prayagraj is expected to host around 150 million people from across the world. The arrangements made by the government for the event is certainly suitable for such a mammoth gathering. From 247 km of streets inside the venue and parking capacity of 5.63 lakh to 1,22,500 toilets and 58 police outposts, the Mela ground is currently a world in itself. Moreover, 2,132 medical personnel and around 20,000 police officials, including home guards, PAC companies and central para-military forces have been deployed at the Kumbh Mela venue.

However, ground reality translates to something starkly different from estimates when it comes to an event of this magnitude. For instance, while there are accommodation options offered by the government for Kumbh Mela, there's only limited capacity, which means that private hotels have spiked their rates by leaps and bounds.

If you are booking last minute and are not sure where to start, here are a few accommodation options at Kumbh Mela 2019:

1. Tent City

The accommodation options at the Tent City include basic to luxury tents. The fares for tent accommodations at Kumbh Mela differ according to the amenities provided. You can pick a tent of your choice offered by various parties like Kalpa Vriksh, Kumbh Canvas, Vedic Tent City and Indraprastham City. A dorm at Kalpa Vriksh would cost you Rs 650 per bed per night at Kumbh Mela, while dorms range from Rs 980 on regular days to Rs 2,847 on regular days at Kumbh Canvas.

Cottages at Kumbh Mela will cost you in the range of Rs 3,000 at the Tent City. If you were to opt for a cottage at Kalpa Vriksh then it would cost you around Rs 3,175 per night.

When it comes to luxury stay at the Tent City, customers will need to pay a steep fee. For instance, Indraprastham City will charge you between Rs 11,999 to Rs 31,999 per night. These tents offer facilities such as king-size bed and living area. At Vedic Tent City in Prayagraj, you can opt for a luxury tent that will cost you in the range of Rs 2,500 per person per night to up to Rs 23,999 per tent per night. Their cheaper options include Rs 7,450 per tent per night and Rs 10,999 per tent per night.

2. Hotel

There are hundreds of options when it comes to hotel accommodation at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. From government accommodations to low-budget and luxury private hotels, there are options across different budgets.

Booking platforms would show you options from across the range. Alternatively, Kumbh Mela 2019 website has also listed around 100 hotels for you to choose from according to your needs.

3. Bed and breakfast

If you are looking for a more homely atmosphere at the Kumbh Mela, then there are multiple bed and breakfast options on offer. There are multiple options that are approved by UP Tourism, while there are ones that do not have the stamp.

UP Tourism-approved options are on the steeper side. Options here start from around Rs 2,500 and go on till Rs 10,000. Most of them are, however, in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000.

The cheaper options are the ones that do not have the UP Tourism approval. Such options at the Kumbh Mela start from Rs 900 and go on up to Rs 3,000.

While options are aplenty, there is likely to be change in fare due to high demand. It is advisable that you book your stay much in advance.

