Leaked user data of Domino's India available on search engine on dark web

In April, Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock, had said that a threat actor had claimed to have hacked Domino's India's database worth 13TB (terabytes) on the dark web.

May 22, 2021
The leaked data includes name, e-mail id, mobile number and GPS location of customers of Domino's India.

Almost a month after user data of Domino's India was leaked on dark web, data related to 18 crore orders of the pizza chain has allegedly become public on dark web again.

Internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia tweeted that the data has become public and hackers have created a search engine on dark web for the same.

Rajaharia said the data includes name, e-mail id, mobile number and GPS location. He also posted screenshots to prove his claim.

In April, Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock, had said that a threat actor had claimed to have hacked Domino's India's database worth 13TB (terabytes) on the dark web, including details of more than 250 of the pizza chain's employees across verticals such as finance, operations, IT, marketing, and legal, among others.

Gal also claimed that payment information, including credit cards, of users were leaked.

However, Domino's India had said no data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident did not result in any operational or business impact.

Also read: Domino's India data hacked? 1 million credit card details, phone numbers allegedly leaked

