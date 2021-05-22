Leaked user data of Domino's India available on search engine on dark web

Almost a month after user data of Domino's India was leaked on dark web, data related to 18 crore orders of the pizza chain has allegedly become public on dark web again.

Internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia tweeted that the data has become public and hackers have created a search engine on dark web for the same.

Rajaharia said the data includes name, e-mail id, mobile number and GPS location. He also posted screenshots to prove his claim.

The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person's past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy. #InfoSec #GDPR #DataLeakpic.twitter.com/5G494xJSCf - Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) May 22, 2021

In April, Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock, had said that a threat actor had claimed to have hacked Domino's India's database worth 13TB (terabytes) on the dark web, including details of more than 250 of the pizza chain's employees across verticals such as finance, operations, IT, marketing, and legal, among others.

Gal also claimed that payment information, including credit cards, of users were leaked.

However, Domino's India had said no data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident did not result in any operational or business impact.

Also read: Domino's India data hacked? 1 million credit card details, phone numbers allegedly leaked