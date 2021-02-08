LPG cylinder prices hiked: Check out how much it costs in your city

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices in the country have been hiked. Almost every house in the country has an LPG connection which is mainly used for cooking purposes. Hence, the increase in the price of LPG cylinders will affect almost every household in India.

A non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai is now available for Rs 719, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Kolkata, an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 745 while in Chennai it will cost Rs 735. Before the hike, an LPG cylinder cost Rs 694 in Delhi and Mumbai, Rs 720.50 in Kolkata and Rs 710 in Chennai. The new rates were put in effect on February 4, 2021.

Here are the current prices per cylinder of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros effective February 4, 2021:

Delhi: Rs 719

Mumbai: Rs 719

Kolkata: Rs 745

Chennai: Rs 735

LPG cylinder prices were hiked by oil companies twice in December 2020. Prices for LPG cylinders had remained unchanged in January 2021. Hence, it was expected that oil companies would hike LPG prices in February 2021.

State-run oil companies determine the price of LPG cylinders. The prices are revised on a monthly basis depending on US dollar-rupee exchange rate and international fuel rates.

The government is currently giving subsidy to consumers on sale of LPG cylinders. After purchase, the subsidy amount is sent to the consumer's registered bank account.

Also Read: LPG price today: Rates of cooking gas, commercial gas cylinders hiked; check out latest prices