Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The CM said that he had developed symptoms of coronavirus a few days ago. When tested, he was found positive. Chouhan took to social media to appeal to people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

"I had developed COVID symptoms a few days ago. After tests, I was found positive for coronavirus. I urge all people who came in contact with me in the past few days to go and get themselves tested. People who were in constant touch with me have gone into self-quarantine," he said on Twitter.

He said that he is following all the protocols mandated by the government in its guidelines. Chouhan also urged people to be careful and said a little carelessness is tantamount to inviting coronavirus.

Chouhan added that a patient can be completely treated if treated in appropriate time. The CM said that he has been reviewing the preparedness in the state every evening since March 25.

The MP CM said that in his absence, all matters would be handled by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development Minister Bhuppendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhura Chaudhary.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine news update: Human trials underway for Indian vaccines in 6 cities

Also read: Coronavirus in India: Biggest single-day spike of 48,916 cases, 757 deaths; tally at 13.36 lakh