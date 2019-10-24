Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019: When, where and how to watch live coverage of polls

Counting of votes for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections have begun. The BJP appeared set to retain power with a bigger mandate in Maharashtra, where it is in alliance with the Shiv Sena, and Haryana, as exit polls forecast a facile victory for the party in the two states and rout for its rivals led by the Congress. As per the early trends available, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress are among those who were leading from their respective constituencies. Khattar, a first-time MLA, is seeking re-election from Karnal, while Hooda is seeking re-election from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district. Haryana minister Anil Vij, a five-time legislator from Ambala Cantt, was said to be leading from his constituency in early trends. The estimated voter turnout in the state of Maharashtra during Vidhan Sabha polls was 61.26 per cent Haryana saw a provisional participation of 68.47 per cent The overall estimated voter turnout in both the states was 62.49 per cent .

Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019- time: The vote counting has started at around 8 am today and the final result is expected to be announced by 5 pm in the evening.

The Election Commission will declare the results. However, the leads predicting which party would win the assembly elections will come by the afternoon. But the final counting of votes will be concluded by the evening.

The Election Commission will declare the results. However, the leads predicting which party would win the assembly elections will come by the afternoon. But the final counting of votes will be concluded by the evening.

Political parties in fray in Haryana Assembly elections 2019:

The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched.

The ruling BJP, which parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) went full throttle before the polls to realise its target of bagging over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The SAD announced its break-up with the BJP after its lone MLA from Kalanwali assembly constituency switched to the saffron party.

Political parties in fray in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019:

This time, the main parties in the fray are the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Vidhan Sabha election in Maharashtra is a battle of two alliances - the BJP and Shiv Sena on one hand, and the Congress-NCP on the other.

Several smaller parties have allied themselves with either of these two groups. For instance, Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance), the ruling combine, also includes Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana.

Similarly, the Peasants and Workers Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, People's Republican Party and the Samajwadi Party are with Congress-NCP in the Maha-Aghadi camp.

