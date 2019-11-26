Maharashtra crisis: Ajit Pawar resigns as Deputy CM; Fadnavis to address media at 3:30 pm

Ousted NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This development comes hours after the Supreme Court ordered floor test for CM Devendra Fadnavis to prove majority in the state legislative assembly. The court said the floor test must be conducted by 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

Speculations were rife that NCP was trying to bring Ajit back in the fold. Reports suggest that representatives of Sharad Pawar, the NCP patriarch and Ajit's uncle, met him today.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Ajit Pawar has returned to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, adding that Uddhav Thackeray will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Ajit dada has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra for 5 years. pic.twitter.com/7Qyz169Ivh â ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

This is a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party which was planning to survive the trust vote tomorrow with help from NCP MLAs that Ajit Pawar was supposed to bring over with him.

Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm on Tuesday. He had met several BJP leaders earlier today after the Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra government formation. Without Ajit's support, chances are that Fadnavis might resign from the post of Chief Minister during the press meet.

