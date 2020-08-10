Modi or Manmohan - whose economic performance is better? Here's what Indians think

According to the latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, majority of Indians now no longer believe that the Modi government's economic performance is 'better' than that of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. As per the survey report, majority of respondents opined that the economic performance of the present government is 'at par' with the earlier Congress-led governments.

Nearly 45 per cent of the 12,021 respondents believe that the current regime is at par with UPA in terms of economic measures, showed the India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) 2020 poll. 43 per cent believe that the Modi government has fared better than the Manmohan Singh government.

Meanwhile, 72 per cent respondents voted the NDA government's handling of the economy as outstanding or good.

According to the data analysed by India Today Data Intelligence Unit (DIU), for the longest period of time (during Narendra Modi's first term and second term as Prime Minister), the majority of respondents felt that the Modi government's handling of the economy was better than UPA. It stood at around 60 per cent in January 2017 (survey that was conducted just after demonetisation), while it remained above 50 per cent for quite some time but came down to 43 per cent in August 2020.

The good news for the present government is that in the January 2020 MOTN survey, 30 per cent respondents had voted that the Modi government's handling of the economy was worse than UPA's, which has now slipped to only 10 per cent.

In a bid to revive an economy battered by coronavirus lockdowns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May announced Rs 21 lakh crore 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' stimulus package to propel the country on the path of self-sustenance. The survey results showed that 53 per cent of respondents believed it to be a timely event.

The Mood of the Nation survey was conducted in 97 parliamentary constituencies in 194 assembly constituencies across 19 states in India. A total of 12,021 respondents were interviewed, which includes 67 per cent from rural areas and remaining 33 per cent from urban areas of the country. The survey was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

