Modi's Cabinet 2.0: Who all made the cut?

Narendra Modi took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India on Thursday evening, and in his second term he is helming a 58-member ministry. The Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha comprises 24 cabinet ministers apart from Modi, nine ministers of state with independent charge and as many as 24 ministers of state. Significantly, one-third of the total ministers in the Modi's 2.0 Cabinet are the first-timers - six cabinet ministers and 13 ministers of state kick-off their first innings today. The buzz is that the first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held this evening.

The new government has the maximum representation from the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh - 10 faces, including Modi who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency - followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar. The council has representation from almost all the other states in smaller numbers, except Andhra Pradesh and the north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura. Here's a detailed look at the names that made it to the cabinet:

List of cabinet ministers

Rajnath Singh, home minister in the previous term

Nitin Gadkari, former Union Road Transport and Shipping Minister

Piyush Goyal, in charge of coal, power, railways and finance portfolios for different time spans

Dharmendra Pradhan, former Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas

DV Sadananda Gowda, who had handled railway ministry, law and justice, statistics and programme implementation and chemicals and fertilisers for various spans of time

Nirmala Sitharaman, first woman defence minister of India

Narendra Singh Tomar, who had headed various ministries like mines, labour and employment, steel, and rural development and Panchayati Raj.

Ravishankar Prasad, Union Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Minister.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, served as Union Food Processing Minister

Thawar Chand Gehlot, former Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Smriti Irani, former HRD and Information & Broadcasting Minister and the youngest cabinet minister in the Modi 1.0 government

Dr Harsh Vardhan, headed the Health Ministry followed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology

Prakash Javdekar, in charge of the Ministry of Human Resource Development

Mahendra Nath Pandey, served as a Union minister of state (MoS) in the HRD ministry between 2016 and 2017

Giriraj Singh, served as a member of the Standing Committee on Labour and Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament in the first term of the Modi government

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minority Affairs Minister in the previous cabinet

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, served as minister of state for agriculture and farmers' welfare in September 2017

Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Modi 1.0 government

The first-time cabinet ministers:

Amit Shah, national president of the BJP and a key strategist. In his maiden lok sabha elections, he won the Gandhinagar seat with a margin of over 5.5 lakh votes.

S Jaishankar, a career diplomat, who retired as the foreign secretary of India

Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", the former Uttarakhand chief minister never bagged any ministerial berth after that stint despite winning every election he contested in the ensuing years

Arjun Munda, the three-time Jharkhand chief minister has also served as BJP's national general secretary

Prahlad Joshi, elected MP from Darwad constituency in Karnataka for the fourth consecutive term

Arvind Sawant, the Shiv Sena leader is a second-time MP from the Mumbai South constituency

Ministers of state with independent charge in Modi's new cabinet

Kiren Rijiju

Santosh Gangwar

Shripad Naik

Jitendra Singh

Rao Inderjit Singh

RK Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Prahalad Singh Patel

The new Ministers of State

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Ashwini Kumar Chaubey

Faggan Kulaste

Raosaheb Danve

Krishan Pal Gurjar

General (Retd) VK Singh

Gangapuram Kishan Reddy

Purushottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Balyan

Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

Anurag Thakur

Suresh Angadi

Nityanand Rai

Rattan Lal Kataria

V Muraleedharan

Renuka Singh

Som Parkash

Rameswar Teli

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Barmer Kailash Choudhary

Debasree Chaudhuri

Also read: Modi 2.0 council of ministers: Here's a list of women ministers in the new cabinet

Also read: Modi's new Cabinet: Here's party, House-wise allocation of Union Council of Ministers