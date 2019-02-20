Mohammed Bin Salman India visit LIVE: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince to hold talks on defence, trade, terrorism

Mohammed Bin Salman India visit: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in India on Tuesday night, a day after returning home from his two-day visit to Pakistan. PM Modi personally received Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, as he arrived on his first bilateral visit to India. The Saudi Crown Prince, who will head for China after his less than 30-hour stay in India, will hold a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and both the nations could announce major deals in the areas defence, oil, and trade. MBS is visiting India at a time when India is trying to corner Pakistan on the issue of terrorism at the global level.

Catch all the latest updates on BusinessToday.In's live blog on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

12.00am: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj calls on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Delhi on Wednesday.

11.20am: The relationship between India and Arabian peninsula is in our DNA. "Indian people are part of building Saudi Arabia," says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Relationship between India and Arabian peninsula is in our DNA; Indian people are part of building Saudi Arabia: Saudi Crown Prince #MohammadBinSalman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud @IndembAbuDhabipic.twitter.com/3BhJSq2Vvv - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 20, 2019

10.29am: The Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Rashtrapati Bhawan: "...I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi: Today we want to be sure that this relation is maintained&improved for the sake of both countries. With the leadership of the President&the PM, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia & India pic.twitter.com/mXSTSBjxQS - ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

10.19am: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman accorded with Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Visiting Saudi Crown Prince #MohammadBinSalman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud accorded with Ceremonial Reception at @rashtrapatibhvn WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/9dkdD2j0ozpic.twitter.com/SYPTDjhCZr - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 20, 2019

Delhi: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/dLJZXQdWSo - ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

While counter-terrorism is expected to feature largely during the upcoming talks, India and Saudi Arabia are also likely to sign five agreements in areas of investment, tourism, housing and information and broadcasting. Read more here.

10.13am: Recently, Saudi ARAMCO in partnership with ADNOC of UAE, has agreed to partner in Ratnagiri Refinery and Petro-Chemical project Ltd which is a joint venture of $44 billion.

9.45am: Around 20 per cent of India's oil is imported from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, being one of the largest producers of oil in the world, definitely sees this as an opportunity with India being a massive consumer of oil. Read more here.

9.36am: In a joint statement, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday called for avoiding "politicisation" of the UN listing regime at a time when India was stepping up efforts to brand the JeM terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

9.32am: PM Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince will hold extensive talks during which India will raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

9.00am: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar termed the visit of the Saudi crown prince "a new chapter in bilateral relations" between India and Saudi Arabia.

8.40am: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received the crown prince at the airport.

India is delighted to welcome HRH Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/wBK1F1UZAA - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2019

8.30am: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also the Gulf nation's defence minister. His visit to India follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly-successful April 2016 trip to Saudi Arabia, during which the two sides had agreed to further elevate their existing strategic partnership.