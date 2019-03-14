Footover bridge collapse near CST Railway Station Live: Two dead, several injured, rescue operations underway

A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapsed on Thursday. Reports suggest that two women have perished in the footover bridge collapse, and at least 20 people have been injured in the accident. The injured are being rushed to hospitals as rescue operations are underway.

The footover bridge connected CSMT platform 1 north end with BT Lane near Times of India building.

Follow BusinessToday.In Live blog for more details about the footover bridge collapse in Mumbai:

08:34pm: Reports suggest that 10-12 people are still trapped in the debris from the footover bridge collapse near railway CSMT station in Mumbai.

08:32pm: One team from NDRF's Regional Response Centre (RRC) in Mumbai has been rushed to the spot

08:31pm: Two women have lost their lives in the footover bridge collapse.

08:28pm: Those injured in footover bridge collapse have been rushed to St. George and GT Hospital for medical attention.

08:23pm: Visuals from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, where a footover bridge collapsed today, resulting in several injuries.

#WATCH Mumbai: A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station has collapsed. Multiple injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/r43zS5eA0l - ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

08:13pm: Senior officials have reached the spot of footover bridge collapse near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Traffic has been diverted.