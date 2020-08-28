NEET, JEE 2020: 6 states file review petition against SC order; seek postponement of exams

Amid the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) furore, six states have filed a petition requesting the Supreme Court to review its order. The six states -- West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab -- have sought postponement of the JEE and NEET exams 2020.

The Opposition-ruled states' review petition comes after the chief ministers held a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and decided to move the apex court. The top court on August 17 had dismissed a petition to postpone the crucial exams conducted for admission into medical and engineering colleges. The Supreme Court had stated that the careers of students cannot be put in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to consider postponing the NEET and JEE exams. Both these competitive examinations are extremely critical in the career of a student, said CM Soren adding, "Every examinee would thus try to put his best foot forward and, therefore, it is extremely essential to ensure that he takes these examinations in an environment of health safety and mental peace."

The Congress party has undertaken nationwide agitation to oppose the conducting of NEET and JEE exams. Protests took place outside Shashtri Bhawan in Delhi on Friday, as well as in Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE, NEET examinations," said Sachin Pilot.

Medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6. Around 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET, and 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains.

