Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged at 6am on March 3

Nirbhaya case: The four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case will be hanged on March 3 at 6am. A Delhi court issued the fresh death warrants against the convicts. This is the third time that death warrants against the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have been issued.

The new date for execution was set by Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana at the Patiala House court after Supreme Court granted permission to the authorities to approach trial court for the issuance of a fresh date.

Asha Devi, mother of the victim said, "I am not very happy as this is the third time that death warrant has been issued. We have struggled so much, so I am satisfied that death warrant has been issued finally. I hope they (convicts) will be executed on 3rd March."

Six people were convicted in the gang-rape and brutalising of 23-year-old paramedical student that shook the entire country. One of the convicts was a juvenile and another one, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.

Also read: Nirbhaya case: SC junks accused Vinay Sharma's plea; dismisses 'mentally ill' argument

Also read: Nirbhaya case: President rejects clemency plea of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma